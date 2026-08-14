Alejandro Zendejas Injury: Nearing return

Zendejas (knee) has made significant progress in his recovery and is projected to see minutes in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals against Columbus Crew on Aug. 26, according to Victor Diaz of ESPN.

Zendejas was the Azulcremas' most important absence during the initial stretch of the campaign, although his replacement Isaias Violante rose to the occasion, meaning there has been no need to rush the star midfielder's return. While he's likely to miss a couple more league contests, Zendejas should make a gradual comeback and eventually become a consistent starter while taking a major share of set pieces alongside Raphael Veiga.