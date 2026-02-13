Alejandro Zendejas Injury: Out with muscle problems

Zendejas (undisclosed) won't travel with the team for Saturday's match against Guadalajara, Victor Diaz and Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Friday.

Zendejas is dealing with muscular discomfort, and his situation now appears to be worse than originally expected, potentially leaving him out of the upcoming league contests against Chivas and Puebla. This is terrible news for the Eagles, who have performed significantly better when Zendejas is on the field in recent action. However, new signing Raphael Veiga should add some creative power in his absence, while both Alexis Gutierrez and Jose Raul Zuniga may get increased playing time depending on the formation.