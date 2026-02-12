Alejandro Zendejas Injury: Remains doubtful

Zendejas (undisclosed) is working towards regaining full fitness for the weekend's match against rivals Guadalajara, with coach Andre Jardine saying after the midweek CCC game "He tested himself yesterday and didn't feel very confident because of how he came out of the last match. We'll see how he progresses afterward to see if he can play against Chivas", Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Wednesday.

Zendejas might be a late decision for the Clasico game despite the initial thoughts that he was not dealing with a major setback after returning from an undisclosed injury and recording 77 minutes in last weekend's meeting with Monterrey. The midfielder is a key player in the team's attacks and set pieces, and he has scored in each of his last two Liga MX appearances. Depending on the formation, his spot could be covered by either Alexis Gutierrez or Jose Raul Zuniga, while Brian Rodriguez and Raphael Veiga should see increased involvement in set pieces when Zendejas is not on the field.