Zendejas has progressed slowly in his recovery from an injury he picked up during the offseason that was thought to be a small issue. While he should be close to full health, it remains to be seen when he'll return to the initial lineup, having missed four games already in the Clausura period. As soon as he's ready to play, the midfielder will have high attacking upside given his playmaking talent and set-piece taking duties. Alexis Gutierrez and Jose Raul Zuniga will likely benefit with increased minutes, and Brian Rodriguez should take more corner and free kicks until Zendejas is back.