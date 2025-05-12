Alejandro Zendejas Injury: Scores twice, leaves injured

Zendejas was subbed off due to injury in the 88th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win over Pachuca. He scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but Zendejas was able to make an impact as America's key player in this match. This two-goal performance allowed him to snap a scoring drought all the way back to March 1, and the winger is up to seven goals and six assists in 17 matches during the Clausura counting both the regular season and the playoffs.