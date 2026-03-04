Alejandro Zendejas News: Bench option in Bravos match

Zendejas (muscular) is on the bench for Wednesday's matchup versus FC Juarez.

Zendejas is expected to record a few minutes as a substitute after missing three weeks due to his physical issue. With the Azulcremas starting without a natural right winger, the key man's inclusion would cause a change of formation to one with three attacking midfielders. He has played only once in eight Clausura weeks so far, as he has struggled with a few injuries, but he scored a goal in that appearance and was previously the most influential player in the team's attacks and set pieces. Zendejas should eventually find a consistent role ahead of both Alexis Gutierrez and Isaias Violante.