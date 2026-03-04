Alejandro Zendejas headshot

Alejandro Zendejas News: Bench option in Bravos match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Zendejas (muscular) is on the bench for Wednesday's matchup versus FC Juarez.

Zendejas is expected to record a few minutes as a substitute after missing three weeks due to his physical issue. With the Azulcremas starting without a natural right winger, the key man's inclusion would cause a change of formation to one with three attacking midfielders. He has played only once in eight Clausura weeks so far, as he has struggled with a few injuries, but he scored a goal in that appearance and was previously the most influential player in the team's attacks and set pieces. Zendejas should eventually find a consistent role ahead of both Alexis Gutierrez and Isaias Violante.

Alejandro Zendejas
América
