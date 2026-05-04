Alejandro Zendejas News: Converts penalty in draw

Zendejas scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Pumas.

Zendejas led the match with five shots but struggled with his finishing until he took his team's second penalty kick in the 85th minute to equalize in the derby. He also delivered a Clausura season-high tally of crosses, partly because he was the main set-piece taker in a starting lineup without Brian Rodriguez (strain) or Raphael Veiga. Zendejas has now scored four goals while providing three assists in 11 Liga MX matches played this year.