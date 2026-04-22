Alejandro Zendejas headshot

Alejandro Zendejas News: Converts penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Zendejas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Leon.

Zendejas produced the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 77th minute of this match, and he also had a shot to the post earlier in the game. The midfielder continued to build momentum with his third direct contribution over his last three league starts. Despite seeing his set-piece numbers reduced, he has gained increased attacking responsibility since the team adopted a strikerless system, with him and Brian Rodriguez emerging as the primary threats up front.

Alejandro Zendejas
América
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