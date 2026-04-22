Alejandro Zendejas News: Converts penalty in win

Zendejas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Leon.

Zendejas produced the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 77th minute of this match, and he also had a shot to the post earlier in the game. The midfielder continued to build momentum with his third direct contribution over his last three league starts. Despite seeing his set-piece numbers reduced, he has gained increased attacking responsibility since the team adopted a strikerless system, with him and Brian Rodriguez emerging as the primary threats up front.