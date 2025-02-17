Alejandro Zendejas News: Credited with assist in loss

Zendejas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 3-2 loss versus Club Necaxa.

Zendejas assisted in America's second goal with a perfect cross that fell straight into Alvaro Fidalgo's lap, and the Spanish playmaker simply had to tap the ball into the back of the net. This was Zendejas' third assist of the season, and aside from the fact he has three goals and three assists so far in five outings, he's cracked the scoresheet in every Clausura appearance so far.