Alejandro Zendejas News: Delivers assist in draw

Zendejas assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Zendejas lifted a ball from the right flank for Patricio Salas to head into the net in the 17th minute of play against the city rivals. The midfielder bounced back from a series of quiet outings, adding to his totals of two assists and four direct contributions in seven league appearances (four starts) this year. After struggling with physical problems in the early stages of the campaign, he's now healthy and likely to remain a consistent offensive performer while taking occasional set pieces.