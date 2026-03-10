Alejandro Zendejas News: Logs assist in win

Zendejas made an assist, had one off-target shot, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Zendejas was credited with an assist in his team's first goal but other than that he didn't perform as his playmaking peers, which ultimately led him to be subbed out just before the hour mark. Still, regardless of how he plays and his availability issues as of late, the attacker has been pretty efficient this season, with eight goals and four assists over 19 appearances, including three goals and an assist over his last four.