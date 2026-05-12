Alejandro Zendejas News: Nets brace, assists in draw

Zendejas scored two goals off two shots, made an assist, created six chances and sent in 18 crosses (five accurate) during Sunday's 3-3 draw against Pumas.

Zendejas almost singlehandedly carried America's offense here as he assisted his team's first goal and then scored the other two and maybe history would be different if he took the penalty missed by Henry Martin in the 87th minute. Despite struggling with injuries, the playmaker still have great numbers once again this season, with 12 goals and seven assists over 28 appearances (23 starts).