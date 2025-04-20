Alejandro Zendejas News: Provides two assists in win

Zendejas assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Zendejas had an excellent performance on the left wing as his two chances created resulted in goals in the 13th and 58th minutes, respectively, and a foul on him led to the team's penalty kick in the 51st. He got back on track after a string of six league appearances without a direct contribution, and his six assists put him within two of the league leader. Adding to that a few set-piece crosses, he should be a highly appealing fantasy asset in upcoming rounds.