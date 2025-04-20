Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Zendejas News: Provides two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Zendejas assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Zendejas had an excellent performance on the left wing as his two chances created resulted in goals in the 13th and 58th minutes, respectively, and a foul on him led to the team's penalty kick in the 51st. He got back on track after a string of six league appearances without a direct contribution, and his six assists put him within two of the league leader. Adding to that a few set-piece crosses, he should be a highly appealing fantasy asset in upcoming rounds.

Alejandro Zendejas
América
