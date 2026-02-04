Zendejas was fit enough to play off the bench following a four-week absence, and his presence on the pitch, along with that of Brian Rodriguez, significantly improved the team's attacking quality. While he may not yet be able to complete full games, the Mexican-American will be one of the team's top attacking midfield options, potentially appearing on the right wing throughout the season. During the Apertura tournament, he tallied six goals and three assists while standing out as a productive set-piece taker. Either Alexis Gutierrez or Jose Raul Zuniga may drop to a backup role now that Zendejas is back.