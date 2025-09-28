Zendejas was outstanding in the rivalry clash as he notched his side's third goal by chipping the ball over various players in the 73rd minute, and then converted a spot kick in the 83rd. He's in superb form with four goals plus two assists in his last five appearances, and he's still regularly involved in set pieces despite losing some of them to Alexis Gutierrez. His skill and recent success make the USMNT international the likeliest candidate to feature on the right wing, but he could also be used centrally at times.