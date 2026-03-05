Alejandro Zendejas News: Scores off bench in return

Zendejas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus FC Juarez.

Zendejas was healthy enough for 45 minutes of play after recovering from a muscle discomfort, and he notched a 69th-minute equalizer with a left-footed shot to the near post. Due to his injury struggles, he has taken part in only two out of nine league games in 2026, but every time he has played he's made a huge difference for his team, finding the net in both of his appearances. He should rack up plenty of offensive stats while posing a major set-piece threat if he avoids muscular setbacks going forward. Furthermore, with Isaias Violante (knee) set to miss a few weeks, Zendejas will likely get as many minutes as possible on the right flank in the next few contests.