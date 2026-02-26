Alejo Sarco Injury: Could be available Saturday
Sarco (foot) could be back in contention for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Eugen Polanski said to the media, according to Thomas Grulke from Rheinische Post.
Sarco was a full participant in training this week and is trending toward being available for Saturday's matchup against Union Berlin after putting a foot injury behind him that sidelined him for the last two games. That is a boost for Gladbach, as it gives them another option up top and adds depth to the attacking rotation. Even so, he is expected to slide back into a bench role as he works his way into the mix moving forward.
