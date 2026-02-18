Alejo Sarco Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Sarco (foot) is still in the rehabilitation process of his injury and remains out for the time being, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post.

Sarco picked up a foot injury last week and hasn't trained with the squad at all since then, officially ruling him out for Sunday's matchup against Freiburg. There is still no clear timetable for his return to the matchday squad as the medical staff continue to monitor his progress. That said, given his role in the rotation, his absence won't shake up the starting XI.