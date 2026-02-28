Alejo Sarco News: Makes bench Saturday
Sarco (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.
Sarco makes the bench for Saturday's matchup against Union Berlin after returning to full training and overcoming the foot injury that kept him out of the last two games. His availability adds depth to Gladbach's attacking rotation. He resumes action in a substitute role as he works his way back into the mix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now