Aleksa Cvetkovic Injury: Not available yet

Cvetkovic is listed as out for Sunday's match versus Seattle Sounders for reasons not related to injury, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Cvetkovic is a young midfielder who recently joined Vancouver from Serbian side OFK Beograd, but his first-team debut will have to wait at least a few more days. Other players such as Oliver Larraz, Andres Cubas and Thomas Muller should retain increased activity in central roles until the new signing is ready to appear, although he may initially do so as a substitute either in holding midfield or at the No. 10 spot.