Aleksa Damjanovic News: Will join Leverkusen in summer

Damjanovic will join Leverkusen from Red Star Belgrade this summer, according to his new club. "Aleksa is one of the most promising young strikers in Europe. He is very eager to learn and hungry for success. We are delighted to have him here at Bayer 04 this summer," said Managing Director of Sport Simon Rolfes.

Damjanovic won back-to-back Serbian U17 titles in 2023/24 and 2024/25, scoring 39 goals in 47 appearances and finishing as the league's top scorer in 2025. He is now featuring for Red Star Belgrade in the top flight while also logging minutes with Graficar Belgrade in the second division. He will join the Werkself during the summer ahead of the 2026/27 season.