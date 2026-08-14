Aleksa Terzic News: Joins Frosinone

Terzic has moved to Frosinone on a permanent deal from RB Salzburg.

Terzic returns to Italy, where he previously played at Fiorentina and Empoli, after three campaigns at RB Salzburg, during which he accrued three goals and 12 assists in 87 appearances. He should eventually unseat Gabriele Bracaglia and Niccolo Corrado at left-back, given his profile and superior experience. He tallied 19 crosses, nine tackles and eight clearances in five UEFA Europa League games last year.