Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Dealt illness

Pavlovic is questionable for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen due to an illness, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "Aleksandar is ill, hopefully he will be back soon."

Pavlovic looks to be a late call for Wednesday's contest, with the midfielder limited the day before the match due to an illness. That said, he has a lot lower chances of seeing the start if he is fit, with Leon Goretzka as a possible replacement. His final availability will likely come down to a fitness test ahead of the contest.