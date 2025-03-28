Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Needs more time

Pavlovic (illness) will need more time before making a comeback, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "I can't say much more. He needs time. We don't put any pressure on him and take things one week at a time. When the doctors say that he's fully fit, we'll work out a plan."

Pavlovic will need more time to fully recover from his infection. He is evaluated every week and will receive a plan once fully fit, according to his coach. Leon Goretzka is seeing a larger role in the midfield for the time being.