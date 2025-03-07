Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Not available yet

Fantasy Soccer
Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Pavlovic (illness) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Bochum, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed in the press conference. "Unfortunately, Aleks is not there yet."

Pavlovic will miss a third consecutive game due to illness but could return next week for the second leg against Leverkusen in the Champions League. Leon Goretzka is expected to start in midfield during his absence against Bochum.

