Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Not available yet
Pavlovic (illness) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Bochum, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed in the press conference. "Unfortunately, Aleks is not there yet."
Pavlovic will miss a third consecutive game due to illness but could return next week for the second leg against Leverkusen in the Champions League. Leon Goretzka is expected to start in midfield during his absence against Bochum.
