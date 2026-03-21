Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Ruled out with hip problems
Pavlovic (hip) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, according to the club.
Pavlovic is dealing with a hip issue and was unable to fully train with the squad in recent days, leaving him out for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin. The midfielder is expected to be evaluated further over the next few days to determine the full extent of the problem and whether he will need to miss additional time. Until he is back up to full speed, Leon Goretzka is in line for a bigger role in midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich.
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