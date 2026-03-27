Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Spotted in training Friday
Pavlovic (hip) was spotted in training Friday and could be an option to play against Freiburg on Saturday, April 4.
Pavlovic didn't play in Bayern's match before the break due to a hip injury, but his return to training is a promising development. If he doesn't suffer setbacks, the midfielder could be back in the squad to face Union Berlin when the Bundesliga resumes its campaign on the first weekend of April.
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