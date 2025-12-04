Pavlovic will need to be assessed in the coming hours to know the extent of the muscular thigh injury he suffered at the very beginning of the second half during Wednesday's win against Union Berlin in the DFB Pokal. The midfielder could not carry on and was replaced by Leon Goretzka who is expected to see a greater role in the midfield if the injury reveals itself to be a serious one. That said, coach Vincent Kompany expects it to be a minor one, although the availability of Pavlovic remains in doubt for the upcoming fixtures.