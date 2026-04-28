Aleksandar Pavlovic News: Provides one assist in loss

Pavlovic assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pavlovic played a key supporting role in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat against PSG, providing the assist for Michael Olise's equalizing goal in the first half with a precise pass that released the winger, who did the rest with a brilliant solo run and finish, while also adding two key passes and a season-high six tackles. The German midfielder also demonstrated an exemplary work rate alongside Joshua Kimmich against a high-quality PSG midfield, contributing defensively and breaking up play across 90 minutes before being replaced by Nicolas Jackson in stoppage time. Pavlovic has now registered one goal and one assist across 13 Champions League appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the most important ball-winners in coach Vincent Kompany's system.