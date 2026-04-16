Aleksandar Pavlovic News: Scores first UCL goal

Pavlovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

Pavlovic powered home a header off Joshua Kimmich's corner in the sixth minute to restore Bayern's aggregate lead just five minutes after Manuel Neuer's mistake handed Real Madrid the opener. He ended the night with one goal, one tackle and four clearances while consistently winning the ball back as Bayern's midfield anchor next to Kimmich in a high-tempo, chaotic 90 minutes. Pavlovic has fully gained the starting role over Leon Goretzka in big matches this season, starting all 12 of his Champions League appearances, with this strike marking his first goal in the competition in 20 games.