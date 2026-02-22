Aleksandar Pavlovic News: Scores from midfield
Pavlovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Pavlovic isn't much of a goalscoring threat as a defensive midfielder but he made the most of his chance during Saturday's clash. He scored on his only shot for a goal that proved to be absolutely crucial in the one-goal win. Pavlovic will likely remain a matchup dependent option in midfield, with limited attacking threat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleksandar Pavlovic See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction111 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleksandar Pavlovic See More