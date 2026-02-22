Aleksandar Pavlovic headshot

Aleksandar Pavlovic News: Scores from midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Pavlovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pavlovic isn't much of a goalscoring threat as a defensive midfielder but he made the most of his chance during Saturday's clash. He scored on his only shot for a goal that proved to be absolutely crucial in the one-goal win. Pavlovic will likely remain a matchup dependent option in midfield, with limited attacking threat.

Aleksandar Pavlovic
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
