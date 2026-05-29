Aleksandar Pavlovic News: Set for first World Cup

Pavlovic is expected to be a starter for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Pavlovic is heading to the World Cup for the first time this summer, not just set to join the team, but likely to be a starter for his nation. He earns this place after breaking onto the scene with Bayern Munich over the past two seasons, most recently starting in 30 of his 38 appearances between UCL and league play this season, adding four goals and two assists during the 2025/26 campaign. He will likely see a similar role with Germany as he sees with Bayern, mainly a defensive midfielder that acts as an anchor and nearly another defender at times. However, he may see some rotation throughout the tournament, sharing time with the likes of Pascal Gross and Angelo Stiller.