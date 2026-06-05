Aleksandar Stankovic News: Returning to Inter

Stankovic has agreed to a five-year contract with Inter, which bought him back from Club Brugge.

Stankovic was a day-one starter in his first stint away from Inter, recording two goals, two assists, 19 shots (seven on target) and 17 tackles in 10 UEFA Champions League and adding four goals and two helpers in 29 domestic matches. He'll either fight for a spot in the midfield in Milan or be rerouted to a different side later in the summer.