Stankovic defined the match, threading a through ball for Mamadou Diakhon's 4th minute opener before delivering again for Romeo Vermant's volley seven minutes later. He nearly added a goal earlier in the second half, forcing a save from Geronimo Rulli just after the hour mark, before finishing the job in the 79th minute with a right footed strike from the center of the box. Carlos Forbs supplied the assist for that third goal, capping Stankovic's complete attacking influence. His three chances created on the night marked a season high in the Champions League for the midfielder.