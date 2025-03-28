Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksandr Golovin headshot

Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Available for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Golovin (groin) is back available for the derby against Nice on Saturday after training normally with the team for a few weeks, Vivien Seiller reports for Nice Matin.

Golovin has fully recovered from his groin injury and will be available for the derby against Nice on Saturday. This is good news for the club of the Principaute, who will need the Russian for the end of the season in their fight for Champions League places.

Aleksandr Golovin
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now