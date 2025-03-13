Fantasy Soccer
Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Golovin (groin) was spotted back in team training Thursday, Luke Entwistle reports.

Golovin missed the last five games due to a groin injury but is progressing well in his recovery as he was spotted back in team training on Thursday. He could be an option for Saturday's game against Angers. He has been a regular starter this season and should compete for a starting spot once fully fit.

