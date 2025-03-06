Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Eyeing return in next few weeks

Golovin (groin) is eyeing a return either against Angers on March 15 or following the international break, according to manager Adi Hutter. "He will return soon and it will be important because we need everyone in this final Ligue 1 sprint. So I hope he will be among us again to go to Angers or after the international truce."

Golovin looks to be in a good spot with his recovery but is not near a return yet, with the midfielder still needing around a week or more to train. That said, he could return against Angers on March 15, although he could be delayed until after the international break. Either way, a return soon is positive, as he sees decent time when fit, starting in 19 of his 26 appearances this campaign.