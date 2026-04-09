Aleksandr Golovin headshot

Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Suffers adductor discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Golovin is ruled out of Friday's clash against Paris FC with right adductor discomfort, according to the club.

Golovin's absence is a major hit for Monaco given how central he is to their attacking engine, though the April 19 clash against Auxerre looks like a realistic target for his return if his recovery stays on track. Head coach Sebastien Pocognoli has multiple ways to patch things up, with Simon Adingra in line for a bigger role up top, Christian Mawissa Elebi an option at left wing-back, and both Ansu Fati and Krepin Diatta candidates for increased minutes depending on the setup against Paris FC. Golovin posted five goals and five assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances and had been on a tear lately after a slow start, racking up four assists and three goals over his last seven outings in all competitions for the Diagonale.

Aleksandr Golovin
Monaco
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