Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Suffers adductor discomfort

Golovin is ruled out of Friday's clash against Paris FC with right adductor discomfort, according to the club.

Golovin's absence is a major hit for Monaco given how central he is to their attacking engine, though the April 19 clash against Auxerre looks like a realistic target for his return if his recovery stays on track. Head coach Sebastien Pocognoli has multiple ways to patch things up, with Simon Adingra in line for a bigger role up top, Christian Mawissa Elebi an option at left wing-back, and both Ansu Fati and Krepin Diatta candidates for increased minutes depending on the setup against Paris FC. Golovin posted five goals and five assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances and had been on a tear lately after a slow start, racking up four assists and three goals over his last seven outings in all competitions for the Diagonale.