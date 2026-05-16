Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Suffers finger fracture

Golovin has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Strasbourg due to a right hand finger fracture, according to the club.

Golovin ends the campaign with five goals, six assists, 37 chances created, 45 crosses and 39 shots across 32 appearances in all competitions, having been one of Monaco's most important creative presences throughout the season. Ansu Fati is expected to step into his spot in the lineup against Strasbourg, with the club hoping to have their Russian playmaker fully fit and ready to go from the very start of the 2026/27 campaign.