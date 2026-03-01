Aleksandr Golovin News: Another assist in domestic league

Golovin assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Angers.

Golovin's form has been red-hot since the turn of February, with his last four appearances including that many assists on seven chances created and zero accurate crosses. The run is unprecedented, considering all his other 13 appearances this season include only one assist. Yet, it is a promising spell that makes him irreplaceable in Monaco's midfield, and he will look to continue said momentum into the spring.