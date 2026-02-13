Aleksandr Golovin News: Assists twice, gets sent off Friday

Golovin was shown a red card after delivering two assists during Friday's match against Nantes.

Golovin set up his team's second and third goals with passes into the box in the 28th and 30th minutes, respectively, but his performance ended when he received a second yellow card in the 65th. The attacker will consequently miss the upcoming clash against Lens through suspension, so his next chance to appear in league play will come Feb. 28 versus Angers. With Stanis Idumbo barely used in recent games, Ansu Fati could return to the starting lineup while Golovin serves his ban.