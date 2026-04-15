Aleksandr Golovin News: Clears adductor discomfort

Golovin (adductor) was present at Wednesday's team training session and is on track to return for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.

Golovin had been ruled out of Friday's fixture against Paris FC with the right adductor discomfort, but his return to full training is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to regain his starting role for the Diagonale. The Russian playmaker had been in outstanding form before the issue struck, posting four assists and three goals across his last seven appearances in all competitions, and getting him back in the fold is a massive boost for manager Sebastien Pocognoli heading into the final stretch of the season.