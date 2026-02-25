Aleksandr Golovin News: Eligible again

Golovin has served his respective suspensions in Ligue 1 and Champions League play and may be selected again for future fixtures.

Golovin has been a mixed fantasy asset lately, picking up three assists and two red cards over his last pair of appearances across all competitions. He could be reliable as a playmaker if he avoids further disciplinary faults, but he must compete for a spot with all of Simon Adingra, Maghnes Akliouche and a recently recovered Ansu Fati.