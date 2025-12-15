Golovin played as Monaco's central creator and was involved in most of their best moments, threading passes to Maghnes Akliouche and helping build two chances that forced late defending from Marseille. He nearly created a breakthrough when Monaco's pressure led to a goal line intervention from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He kept finding pockets between the lines, but Monaco could not finish their clearest looks. Golovin set a new season high with four shots but couldn't find the back of the net and hasn't done so since late October.