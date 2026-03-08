Aleksandr Golovin News: Nets goal as substitute

Golovin scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Golovin came off the bench in the 54th minute against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday and scored shortly after entering the match. The midfielder was a substitute for the first time in four months but showed that he can still make an impact offensively whether starting or coming off the bench, thanks to his shooting and passing ability. The Russian has recorded three goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.