Golovin delivered an impressive game on Saturday against PSG, recording his first assist of the season, making several key passes, and playing a vital role in his team's offensive transitions. He recorded two interceptions thanks to his constant pressing throughout the match, highlighting his defensive contribution. Despite competition from Ansu Fati, the Russian has started five of the last six games and appears to have the confidence of coach Sebastien Pocognoli, although he has only two goals and one assist in 11 appearances this season, having missed over a month of action due to a hamstring injury.