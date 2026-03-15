Aleksandr Golovin News: Scores goal in victory

Golovin scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Brest.

Golovin doubled Monaco's lead in the 78th minute of Saturday's clash against the Ti-Zefs to effectively seal the result, finishing calmly after being played through by Mamadou Coulibaly. Operating as one of Monaco's advanced midfielders, he consistently found space between Brest's lines and remained a constant threat in the attacking third. His strike provided crucial breathing room late in a tighter second half and capped another influential performance. Golovin has now scored in back-to-back appearances after recording four assists across the three games prior, highlighting his ability to impact matches both as a scorer and a creator for the Diagonale.