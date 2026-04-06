Aleksandr Golovin News: Scores volley in victory

Golovin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Marseille.

Golovin stayed hot Sunday, bagging his third goal in his last four Ligue 1 appearances to put Monaco in front in the 59th minute of a 2-1 win over Marseille. He made a sharp run into the box, got on the end of Jordan Teze's pinpoint cross and ripped a volley into the top corner past Geronimo Rulli. He finished with one goal, one cross and one tackle and was one of Monaco's most dangerous players after the break as the Monegasques leaned into the counter once they grabbed the lead. Golovin is now up to five goals and five assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season.