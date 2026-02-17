Aleksandr Golovin News: Shown red card after assist in UCL

Golovin provided one assist and received a straight red card during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League game versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Golovin was sent off for the second consecutive time after his dismissal in the previous league match, so he's now banned for the next game of each competition against Lens and PSG, respectively. The playmaker has recorded three assists over those two games, but his performance has been marked by the disciplinary issues. Unless Ansu Fati (quadriceps) regains fitness, Mika Biereth may be an offensive option while Golovin is ineligible.