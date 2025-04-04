Aleksey Miranchuk Injury: Picks up adductor injury
Miranchuk is questionable for Saturday's match against Dallas due to an adductor injury.
Miranchuk is a late call for Saturday, with the attacker suffering from what has been diagnosed as an adductor injury. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he has yet to miss a start this season. He will look o be an option to see the start, although Xande Silva is a likely replacement if he is left out.
